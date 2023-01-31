Herbert J. “Herb” Sitzman, age 74, of Huntingburg, passed away on January 28, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center, Jasper, Indiana.

He was born October 7, 1948, in Huntingburg, to James and Dolores (Cook) Sitzman; and married Debbie Fawks on September 30, 1972, in Huntingburg. Herb retired from Masterbrand in Ferdinand; he was a Mopar enthusiast and enjoyed going to car shows. He also enjoyed playing with scratch-off lottery tickets. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, David Wayne Hawkins.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Sitzman; a daughter, Tanya Sitzman ; a brother, David Sitzman; a sister, Mary Hawkins; a grandson, Zachary Sitzman, and a great-granddaughter, Melody Sitzman all of Huntingburg.

Services for Herb Sitzman will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Fr. John Brosmer will celebrate the funeral service.

Friends may call for visitation on Thursday, the day of the service, at Nass and Son Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com