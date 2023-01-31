Joseph S. Brauner, age 66, of Jasper, Indiana, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away at 9:20 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Cathedral Healthcare Center in Jasper.
Joseph was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 2, 1956, to Walter L. and Brenda L. (Wright) Brauner.
He was a 1974 graduate of Trinity High School in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was a self-employed truck driver.
Joseph was an animal lover and enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by his brother; Andrew (Marcia) Brauner, Louisville, KY, niece; Anna (Brenden) Derr, Shelbyville, KY, nephew; Michael Brauner, Louisville, KY, and aunt; Betty Satori, Louisville, KY.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
An interment for Joseph S. Brauner will be held at Enlow Cemetery in Jasper at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3rd, 2023.
Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.
