Joseph S. Brauner, age 66, of Jasper, Indiana, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away at 9:20 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Cathedral Healthcare Center in Jasper.

Joseph was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 2, 1956, to Walter L. and Brenda L. (Wright) Brauner.  

He was a 1974 graduate of Trinity High School in Louisville, Kentucky.

He was a self-employed truck driver.

Joseph was an animal lover and enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his brother; Andrew (Marcia) Brauner, Louisville, KY, niece; Anna (Brenden) Derr, Shelbyville, KY, nephew; Michael Brauner, Louisville, KY, and aunt; Betty Satori, Louisville, KY.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

An interment for Joseph S. Brauner will be held at Enlow Cemetery in Jasper at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3rd, 2023.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com

