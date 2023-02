In this episode, Wine Queen of Germany, Katrin Lang, and Wine Queen of Baden, Jessica Himmelsbach, come from Pfaffenweiler, Germany, to talk to Kaitlyn Neukam about German wines, The Sister Cities of Jasper and Pfaffenweiler, and more!

Stock media provided by Maximus Sound / Pond 5.

Stock footage provided by tamashimo, from Pond5.

Stock footage provided by Movietools, from Pond5.