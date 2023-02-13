Dr. Larry Chapp will speak at Saint Meinrad’s Thomas Lecture

Dr. Larry Chapp will present the annual Thomas Lecture on Philosophy and Theology at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, IN.

The lecture will be held on Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m. Central Time in St. Bede Theater. This year’s lecture is titled “Evangelization in an Age of Disbelief.”

Chapp is a retired professor of theology. He taught for 20 years at DeSales University near Allentown, PA. In 2013, he and his wife opened the Dorothy Day Catholic Worker Farm in Harveys Lake, PA.

He received his doctorate from Fordham University in 1994 with a specialization in the theology of Hans Urs von Balthasar.

The Thomas Lecture is made possible by an endowment established in honor of the late George and Mary Thomas and the late Fr. Kieran Conley, OSB. The lecture provides an opportunity for students and faculty at Saint Meinrad to explore issues in philosophy and theology.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Parking is available at the St. Bede, Guest House, and student parking lots. Saint Meinrad operates on Central Time. For more information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher at 812-357-6501 during business hours.