An Indiana Bar Foundation program connecting Hoosiers to legal resources and services is now available at the Jasper Public Library. A new Indiana Legal Help Kiosk has been installed in the library as part of an initiative to place 120 kiosks in communities around the state.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development and the Indiana Bar Foundation partnered to enforce the initiative and increase housing stability legal services using federal funds available through the Emergency Rental Assistance 2 Program (ERA2).

The Indiana Legal Help Kiosk will be available to the public for use during library business hours. For housing and legal needs, you may also look for available legal resources at http://IndianaLegalHelp.org.