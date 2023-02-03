Fr. Anthony Vinson, OSB, spends his time serving as pastor for two Spencer County Churches, as a board member, and as a chaplain at St. Xavier High School in Louisville, Kentucky. His dedication to the church is evidenced by various projects, including the National Fund for Catholic Religious Vocations’ (NFCRV) Decade of Promise Campaign.

Established by the National Religious Vocation Conference to assist its member religious communities in welcoming candidates with educational debt, the NFCRV is used locally, particularly because new members must be debt-free to take the vow of poverty. The Decade of Promise campaign is a goal of raising $100,000 over 10 years and Fr. Anthony says they’ve completed 40% of that in the program’s first year.

He continued to note the prominence of debt in those wishing to enter a career in religious life and noted that more work is needed to achieve their goal. Learn more about the nonprofit Vocation Fund at www.vocationfund.org