Cynthia F. “Cindy” Schnell, age 64, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 10:19 a.m. on , 2023, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Cindy was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1958, to Rudolph and Virginia (Adams) Schitter. She married Steve Schnell on , 1975, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

She worked in food services at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a member of St. Isidore Parish in Celestine, Indiana, and the Celestine Community Club. Every year she helped with the Locking Arms Benefit for suicide awareness.

Cindy enjoyed landscaping and planting flowers and plants. She loved going on vacations, especially spending time at the beach watching dolphins and picking up seashells. Cindy loved her family, especially her grandchildren, as she was very involved in their activities and attending their sporting events. Christmastime was Cindy’s favorite time of year and she loved to decorate and spend the holiday surrounded by family. Cindy always had a warm smile and offered a friendly, “Hello,” to anyone she crossed paths with; she didn’t know a stranger.

Surviving are her husband, Steve Schnell, Celestine, IN, three daughters, Dawn Schnell, Celestine, IN, Angie (Greg) Schepers, Celestine, IN, Nicole (Tony) Merkel, Huntingburg, IN, nine grandchildren, one sister, Patricia Fowler, Holland, IN, and one brother, Michael “Doc” Schitter, Ireland, IN.

Preceding her in death are her parents, an infant grandchild, one sister, Donna Wagner, an infant brother, Gary Schitter, and her in-laws, Kenneth and Alvina Schnell.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Cynthia F. “Cindy” Schnell will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2022, in St. Isidore Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on , 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Catholic Church or the Celestine Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.