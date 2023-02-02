Additional Leadership PositionsAnnounced by JASPER®

Jasper Engines & Transmissions has announced the following changes in production leadership.

Becki Gehlhausen was named Operations Manager for the Diesel Division, working specifically with diesel remanufacturing lines. Becki began her career with JASPER in 1996 in the Gas Crankshaft department, moving to Connecting Rods after nine months and later to the Parts Department, where she became Team Leader. Most recently, Becki was an Associate of the Bill of Materials department, where she became a Team Leader, then Group Leader, and eventually Department Manager. She succeeds Ryan Dooley, who was recently named Director of Diesel Manufacturing.

Russell Haag was named the Gas Division Manager for the Jasper, Indiana, facility. Russell began his career with JASPER in 2002, serving various roles in Gas Production, including Team Leader, Group Leader, and most recently, Operations Manager. He also served as a Customer Service Technician for seven years.

Kyle Holzbog was named Operations Manager for the Crawford County Gas Division. Kyle started his JASPER career as an Inside Sales Associate in 2014. He moved to production and became a Team Leader in diesel production. He has been a Group Leader in the Crawford County Gas Division since 2018.

Both Russell and Kyle succeeded Scott Hoffman, who was recently named Director of Gas Engine Manufacturing.

Bradley Guy was named Operations Manager for the Willow Springs, Missouri, Gas Division. Bradley’s career with JASPER started in 2011 in Gas Production. He has served as Team Leader and Group Leader in Production Support. Bradley’s most recent position was Gas Division Group Leader. Bradley succeeds Matt Gregory, who was recently named Willow Springs Plant Superintendent.

“We congratulate Becki, Russell, Kyle, and Bradley for their continued growth within the JASPER Family,” said JASPER President, Matt Weinzapfel. “We are proud and excited to “promote from within” to create our next generation of Engine Division leaders. This team has a combined 65 years of experience, and each has shown their commitment to JASPER’s growth, and to our positive culture.”