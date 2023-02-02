The Nature Conservancy (TNC) Indiana Chapter recently closed on a 1,700-acre purchase of land adjacent to the Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) in the organization’s largest single-land purchase in over 25 years. The acquisition, in addition to the Patoka River NWR, will create more than 20,000 acres of contiguous wildlife habitat. Federally endangered Indiana bats, nesting bald eagles, 63 animal species, and 20 plant species considered threatened, endangered, or of special concern by the state currently live within the river valley.

Indiana’s TNC Chapter embarked on an aggressive, comprehensive campaign for the past two years as part of a 5-year plan for conservation in the state. Cleaner water, healthier soil, more renewable energy, and increased recreational opportunities are among the goals that inspired the organization’s recent actions. They’ve currently acquired $34 million largely from private individuals and organizations to be 70% closer to their goal of $48 million in funds to accomplish their mission of creating an Indiana where humanity and nature can thrive.

Indiana’s TNC chapter Director of Conservation Programs, Matt Williams, acknowledged the unprecedented opportunity presented by the purchase with a citation of single-ownership rarities in Indiana properties of this size. State TNC Director, Larry Clemens, feels achievement of the organization’s bold goals will protect the state’s natural diversity and a planet already being pushed to its limits. He also addressed the protection of cities and towns from downstream flooding while getting clean air from healthy forests.

TNC of Indiana’s focus is to obtain more than 40,000 acres of prairies, forests, and wetlands, clean waterways, work on building healthy soil through a partnership with the agricultural farm-to-table sector, and provide guidance on renewable energy that is compatible with nature, needs of the community, and the economy to drive climate solutions. They implore Hoosiers to connect with nature and act on its behalf.

For more information visit the Human:Nature Campaign: The Nature Conservancy of Indiana homepage or call 317-951-8818