Albert O. Merkley, age 96, of Schnellville, Indiana, passed away at 11:31 a.m. on , 2023, in Primrose Retirement Community in Newburgh, Indiana.

Albert was born in Schnellville, Indiana, on , 1926, to Andrew and Katherine (Heichelbech) Merkley. He married his wife of 64 years, Doris “Earlene” Atkins on , 1947, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana. She preceded him in death on , 2012.

He was a United States Navy Veteran, who served from 1944-1946 on the U.S.S. Attu, which was an Escort Carrier, during WWII; he served during the same time as his other four brothers, and he received two battle scars.

He worked at Bristol Meyers in Evansville, Indiana, as a supervisor in the tablet room for 34 years.

He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, Schnellville Conservation Club, V.F.W. Post #673, American Legion Post #147, and was an original member of the Navy Club Ship 90 Dubois County.

In 2015, he was on the EVV-2 Honor Flight. He was the Dubois County Veteran of the year in 2016. During the Schnellville Centennial, he was the Grand Marshall and noted as being the oldest living male citizen of Schnellville, Indiana. He also attended the Navy Reunions.

He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening, spending time outdoors, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are one daughter, Betty (Dan) Brewster, Fort Lupton, CO, three sons, John (Donna) Merkley, Evansville, IN, Bill (Becky) Merkley, Boonville, IN, Tim (Cindy) Merkley, Evansville, IN, 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are one daughter, Brenda Merkley, three sisters, Frances Schuetter, Rita Sivori, and Bernadette Schneider, seven brothers, Arthur, Clarence, Gilbert, Leo, Andrew Jr., and Ralph Merkley, and an infant Joseph Merkley.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Albert O. Merkley will be held at 9:00 a.m. on , 2023, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on , 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight of Southern Indiana or to a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.