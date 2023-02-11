Victoria Jean (Hay) Bertke, 77, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away , 2023, in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She was born on , 1945, in Evansville to Allen and Juanita Hay. She was married to Kenneth Bertke on , 1973, at Neu Chapel in Evansville.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Evansville and her Master’s degree at Indiana University in Elementary Education. She was a proud member of ZTA sorority.

Vicki taught for over 25 years in elementary schools in Evansville, Huntingburg, and Jasper, Indiana. After moving to Fredericksburg, she taught 5th grade at Wilderness Elementary from which she retired after 10 years.

She enjoyed traveling (visited all 50 states), gardening, and flower arranging. She was an incredible piano player and teacher. Most of all, Vicki was an amazing mother. She supported her children as a band, clogging, and pageant mom. She also loved animals.

Vicki is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ken; three daughters, Jana Bertke-Tsai (Thomas) of Fredericksburg, VA, Jill Bertke of Haymarket, VA, and Jennifer Bowers (Daniel) of Indianapolis, IN. Additionally, she is survived by five grandchildren (Addison, Reagan, Emily, Ashley, and Ethan); two grand-dogs; a brother, Steven Hay (Linda); and a sister, Nancy Ingram (Bill).

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on , 2023, at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, Virginia. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on , 2023, at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310-A Plank Rd., Fredericksburg, Virginia. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, act.alz.org/donate

Condolences may be shared with her family online at foundandsons.com.