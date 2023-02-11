Jasper State Police District Commander Lieutenant Jason Allen announced recently that Master Trooper Jarrod Lents has been selected as the 2022 “Trooper of the District.”

Lents will be recognized later this year in Indianapolis by Superintendent Douglas G. Carter, along with other troopers who were selected by their respective districts.

Lents graduated from Bedford North Lawrence High School in 1999. In May 2004, Lents graduated from Indiana State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminology. In October 2004, Lents graduated from the 64th Indiana State Police Recruit class and was assigned to the Lafayette Post for two years before transferring to the Jasper District.

Additional awards Lents have gotten over the years include: