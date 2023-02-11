A state-wide Silver Alert has been issued for a Jasper woman.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Lisa Harker, a 50 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 165 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen driving a 2015 Silver Chevrolet Equinox with an Indiana license plate of AJT923.

Harker is missing from Jasper and was last seen on , 2023 at 12:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lisa Harker, contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at 812-354-6024 or 911.

This story will be updated.