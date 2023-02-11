Latest News

Shirtless Man Dancing, Yelling in Street Leads to Arrest Jasper Police Arrest Man Passed Out in Laundry Room Silver Alert Issued for Jasper Woman ISP Jasper Names District Trooper of the Year Victoria Jean Bertke

A state-wide Silver Alert has been issued for a Jasper woman.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Lisa Harker, a 50 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 165 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen driving a 2015 Silver Chevrolet Equinox with an Indiana license plate of AJT923.

Harker is missing from Jasper and was last seen on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12:00 pm.  She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Lisa Harker, contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at 812-354-6024 or 911.

This story will be updated.

On By Leann Burke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post