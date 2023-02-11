Officers with the Jasper Police Department arrested a man after he was found passed out in Village Court Apartments Friday.

At around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, officers responded to a call of a man passed out in the laundry room of the apartment complex. Upon officers’ arrival, they identified the man as 43-year-old Victor Rafael Pagan Sotomayor of Washington. Officers transported Sotomayor to Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center for treatment. He tested at .352 BAC on a certified chemical test.

Once medically cleared, Sotomayor was arrested for public intoxication and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.