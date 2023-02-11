A 911 call about a shirtless man dancing in the street in Jasper led to an arrest early this morning.

At around 1:45 a.m., officers with the Jasper Police Department were dispatched to the 14th block of Newton Street after a report of a male yelling and dancing in the street with his shirt off. When officers arrived, the subject fled. Officers located the man, identified as 40-year-old Jeffrey Deich of Plainfield, Ind., and determined he was a danger to himself and others.

Deich was arrested and lodged at the Dubois County Security Center on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct, both Class B misdemeanors.