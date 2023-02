Jasper Ind. – A Jasper man was arrested on OWI charges

Early yesterday (Sunday) morning, a Jasper Police Department Officer conducted a traffic stop on a GMC Sierra.

Upon investigation, the driver, 28-Year-Old, Robert Griggs, was found to be intoxicated and tested as having 0.153 BAC.

Griggs was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated endangerment.