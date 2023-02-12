Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Royal Wood is set to perform at the historic Astra

Theatre on Saturday, February 18. The performance, presented by Jasper Community Arts, will begin at 7:30 PM.

Wood has established himself as a true musical talent. Since being proclaimed “Songwriter of the Year” by

iTunes (2010), Wood has continued to evolve and hone his musical craft while maintaining a unique identity.

With his eighth full-length studio album, 2022’s What Tomorrow Brings, Wood reaches new emotional depths

and delivers his most powerful collection of music to date. “Although it was finished before the pandemic even

began, the time I had during those unpredictable years allowed me to dig deep and fine-tune the album in a way

I’ve never been able to before. I know, without a doubt, this is the best work of my career.”

Royal Wood has received multiple JUNO nominations, 5 Canadian Folk Music Award nominations, and a #1

added song at Hot AC. Having seen high-profile features on programs such as Grey’s Anatomy and Private

In practice, his catalogue has amassed over 15 million streams worldwide. Most recently, the Danish manufacturer

VELUX utilized the 2007 single “A Good Enough Day” in a promotional campaign, generating a surge of

newfound fans across Europe. Capturing the same sonic and emotional depth of these recordings, Wood

translates his songs into astounding live performances. This live prowess has led to performances in world-class

venues and support-billing for globally-celebrated artists such as Bonnie Raitt and David Gray.

Following a headline performance at Toronto’s iconic Massey Hall, Royal Wood released his latest album, What

Tomorrow Brings, in November 2022. Crafted alongside world-renowned producers Linda Perry (Adele, Alicia

Keys, Christina Aguilera) and Jamie Scott (Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber), the album draws from deeply personal

points in Wood’s life, effectively capturing the emotion of these moments. “During the writing of this album, I

lost a parent, fell in love, got married, and became a father. These experiences definitely allowed me to write

from a place of pure vulnerability and create the most carefully crafted and inspired lyrics of my career.”

What Tomorrow Brings has received critical praise and support across both Radio and Digital Streaming

Platforms. Respective singles have featured on Sirius XM’s North Americana and Stingray Radio’s Adult

Alternative, Pop Adult, and Canadian Indie. Digitally, singles have seen placements on various editorial playlists

such as Spotify’s New Music Friday Canada, Every Day Favourites, Contemporary Blend, indie pop & chill, Folk &

Friends; Apple Music’s New In Singer/Songwriter, Breaking Singer-Songwriter, and New in Singer-Songwriter;

and Amazon Music’s Brand New Music, Fresh Folk & Acoustic, and Finely Tuned. Alongside the release of What

Tomorrow Brings, Wood also granted fans a behind-the-scenes look into the album with a Mini-documentary

that premiered via Exclaim! Now, along with an opening slot on Bonnie Raitt’s upcoming tour, Royal Wood continues to expand on the success of What Tomorrow Brings, approaching 200,000 Monthly Listeners on Spotify and garnering fans from around the world.

Tickets are available by visiting http://www.jasperarts.org/tickets or by calling 812-482-3070. Tickets are $25 for

adults and $15 for students. Group rates are available.

Jasper Community Arts is a department of the City of Jasper. Additional support is provided by, Friends of the

Arts, Inc., Dubois County Tourism, the Indiana Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts with

special thanks to the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana.