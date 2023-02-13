The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance to identify a gunman involved in an armed robbery of the Village Hut in Fulda, Indiana.

On February 12, 2023, at approximately 7:33 p.m., during the Super Bowl, an armed gunman entered the Village Hut in Fulda, Indiana, and demanded the clerk to step away from the cash register. Once the clerk was clear of the service desk, the gunman opened the cash register and removed all of the cash. After taking the money, the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect was wearing red or orange pants, a black puffy coat, a mask, and gloves, and displayed a silver handgun. The clerk was unable to determine the race of the individual or any other individual characteristics.

Anyone who has any information that may be helpful to the investigation is encouraged to call the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.