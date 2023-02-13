Kevin Manley, Jasper Common Councilman (R-District 6), has announced his campaign for re-election in this year’s municipal elections. Manley says he’s proud of the growth and accomplishments in Jasper and feels it’s important to keep improving the city while maintaining a budget. He plans to continue the appropriate use of taxpayer money to provide citizens with a clean, safe community.

Manley serves on the boards of DC Multisport, ROJAC, and Friends of the Arts in addition to his council duties. He’s a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Knights of Columbus, Jasper Moose Lodge, and the American Legion. Manley and his wife, Diane, reside in Jasper and share three adult daughters with nine grandchildren.