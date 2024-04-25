Mildred F. “Millie” Erny, age 83, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Brookside Village in Jasper.

Millie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 27, 1940, to Edward and Christina (Blessinger) Erny. She was 1 of 11 children and the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was the caregiver to her mother for many years.

Millie was an aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt, and great-great-great aunt to many nieces and nephews. She took great pride in all of their accomplishments. She recorded new birth announcements and would remember all the families and names to each family member. Millie enjoyed family gatherings and being included in their lives.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed sudoku and crossword puzzles. She loved watching St. Louis Cardinal Baseball, IU games, and playing cards. Millie loved visiting with friends, phone “visits,” horse racing, and the Kentucky Derby.

She worked at Kimball Stylemasters for 36 years. She suffered a serious work injury, but returned to work for many more years before retiring. She was determined not to let the accident stop her.

Millie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella, and the St. Ann’s Society.

Millie is survived by three sisters-in-law: Patricia Erny, Mildred L. Erny, Margaret “Peg” Erny, brother-in-law; Donald Eckerle, caregiver; Karen Erny, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by five sisters: Mary Alice (Clarence) Schuetter, Helen (Richard) Hochgesang, Margaret Eckerle, Annie (Eddie) Reckelhoff, Betty (Mick) Reynolds, five brothers: Robert Erny, Richard (Mary Lou) Erny, Vincent (Rosie) Erny, Harold Erny, and Sylvester Erny.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mildred F. “Millie” Erny will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. (service time) at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com