Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Women and Infant Services is inviting expectant mothers in their 2nd or 3rd trimester to attend their Baby Shower event.

This event will take place on Tuesday, May 14th, 2024 from 6 to 8 PM at The Parklands Pavillion, located at 800 West 15th St. Jasper, with check-in time starting at 5:45 PM. 

During the event, expectant mothers will be showered with refreshments and gifts, and with one guest of theirs will complete interactive baby care stations designed to provide the baby with the best care for the first 12 months. 

RSVP is required and can be made by calling (812) 996-7700. The deadline to RSVP is Friday, May 10th.

