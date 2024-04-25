Latest News

Red Hill Fiber & Co has announced the grand opening of its newest location in the historic town of French Lick is set to take place on April 26th, 2024. The grand opening festivities will take place at 12 PM, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Located in the heart of French Lick at 8830 W State Rd 56, the new Red Hill Fiber & Co store offers a curated selection of premium yarns, tools, accessories, natural fiber apparel, and sustainable home goods.

Their products are crafted with care and consideration and designed to inspire creativity and promote environmentally conscious living.

For more information about Red Hill Fiber & Co visit redhillfiber.com.

On By Celia Neukam

