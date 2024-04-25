Heart of Jasper invites you to Square in downtown Jasper for Music on Main Saturday, April 27th. Debbie Schuetter will be performing from 11:00 am-1:00 pm by the firepit. Enjoy live music while shopping, dining, and socializing on the Square.

Music on Main is every Saturday in April and May on the Square in Jasper from 11:00 am-1:00 pm.

Be sure to stop by the downtown merchants to see their unique window displays for the Jasper in Bloom in season! Celebrate your spring in downtown Jasper. For a full list of downtown events, visit https://www.heartofjasper.org/calendar/