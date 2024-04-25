The Indiana Department of Transportation announces rolling lane closures in Daviess and Martin Counties.

Beginning on or around Wednesday, May 1, crews will begin rolling lane closures on U.S. 50 in Daviess and Martin Counties. These lane closures will occur between I-69 and U.S. 231. These lane closures will allow crews to perform milling and paving operations to the roadway.

A flagger will be used to manage traffic flow in areas where work is being done. This work is expected to last through the month of May, depending on the weather. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.