Latest News

Jasper Comfort Inn Hotel Receives 2024 Ring of Honor Award from Choice Hotels Living 4 God Hosting Golf Scramble Benefiting Indiana Southwest Futbol Club 2024 Museum Trivia Night Set to be Held by the Dubois County Museum this Weekend Governor Holcomb Announces Toyota is Set to Locate New Battery Electric Vehicle Assembly in Princeton Memorial Hospital Hosting Baby Shower Event for Expectant Mothers

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces rolling lane closures in Daviess and Martin Counties.

Beginning on or around Wednesday, May 1, crews will begin rolling lane closures on U.S. 50 in Daviess and Martin Counties. These lane closures will occur between I-69 and U.S. 231. These lane closures will allow crews to perform milling and paving operations to the roadway.

A flagger will be used to manage traffic flow in areas where work is being done. This work is expected to last through the month of May, depending on the weather. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post