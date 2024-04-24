Erwin A. “Erp” Boehm, age 96, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Erp was born on December 6, 1927, in Fulda, Indiana, to Victor and Antionette (Zoglman) Boehm. He married Mary “Jean” Hasenour on May 13, 1948, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana. She preceded him in death on February 3, 2012.

He was a 1945 graduate of Jasper High School.

He was a United States Army Veteran. He was in the Army Band and was stationed in Rome. He was on the Honor Flight in October of 2016.

He worked for Jasper Wood Products, Hasenour Motor Company, and Bob Luegers Motor Company, was the owner of the Hasenour Store in St. Anthony, and then after closing the store he worked for Stens.

Erp was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church, the St. Anthony American Legion Post #493, in which he was the last surviving WWII veteran, the V.F.W. Post #673, the Jasper K of C, and the St. Anthony Community Center, where he was a charter member and had been on the board of directors

He was an avid NASCAR fan, and went with his son, Tom, to many races. He enjoyed travelling, attending car shows, where he showed his 1958 Chevy collector car, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are two children, Sue (Mark) Wehr, St. Anthony, IN, and Tom (Donna) Boehm, St. Anthony, IN, two grandchildren, Matt (Trisha) Boehm and Andy (Allison) Wehr, two great grandchildren, Hallie Boehm and Layne Wehr, one niece and two nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his wife, is one brother, Richard Boehm.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Brookside Village, Memorial Hospital and Heart to Heart Hospice for their outstanding care.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Erwin A. “Erp” Boehm will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2024, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The St. Anthony American Legion Post #493 will conduct military gravesite rites.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, St. Anthony American Legion Post #493, or the St. Anthony Fire Department.

