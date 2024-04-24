Latest News

The Town of Shoals is gearing up for its 4th Annual Garden Dig, scheduled to take place from April 22nd to May 10th. This event is open to any resident located within the corporate town limits who desires a small to medium-sized garden area tilled.

Residents interested in participating can call Shoals Town Hall at (812) 247-2110 to be added to the list for the Garden Dig. The work will be carried out during the specified dates. To ensure smooth coordination, residents are asked to mark their desired garden area clearly with paint or flags. Additionally, the area must be able to accommodate a mid-sized tractor to perform the work.

For more information, residents are encouraged to contact Shoals Town Hall at 812-247-2110

