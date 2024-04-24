Latest News

The Clock is Ticking to Control Poison Hemlock Jasper Chamber Announces Public Survey for New Emergency Alert System Attorney General Rokita Leading Amicus Brief in US Supreme Court to Defend Pro-Life Laws Click It or Ticket Campaign Reminds Drivers: Buckle Up May 20 – June 2, and Every Day Jasper Street Department Announces Road Closure for Thursday, April 25th

Get ready to rock Saturday, May 11th, from 6-10 PM at the Courtyard Tent at the River Centre in Jasper.

First and Main, Dubois County’s Best Band of 2023 will be bringing the house down with music from classic rock artists like Eagles, Thin Lizzy, The Cars, Bryan Adams, and ZZ Top!

This is a 21 and older event ONLY! Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased in advance on River Centre’s website under the Event Tickets tab, or on the day of the event.

A cash bar will be provided by Owsleys Lounge. For more information, call (812) 559-0111 or email denise@jasperrivercentre.com.

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post