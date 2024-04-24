Get ready to rock Saturday, May 11th, from 6-10 PM at the Courtyard Tent at the River Centre in Jasper.

First and Main, Dubois County’s Best Band of 2023 will be bringing the house down with music from classic rock artists like Eagles, Thin Lizzy, The Cars, Bryan Adams, and ZZ Top!

This is a 21 and older event ONLY! Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased in advance on River Centre’s website under the Event Tickets tab, or on the day of the event.

A cash bar will be provided by Owsleys Lounge. For more information, call (812) 559-0111 or email denise@jasperrivercentre.com.