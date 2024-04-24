Attention all participants! The early bird registration deadline for Jasper Community Arts’ 21st annual Chalk Walk Arts Festival is quickly approaching!

The festival will take place at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center (located at 100 3rd Ave. Jasper, IN 47546) on Saturday, May 18th, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Chalk Walk 2024 promises to bring back crowd favorites, including Chalk Walk t-shirt tie-dyeing, balloon art, caricatures, a bounce house for the little ones, and, of course, plenty of chalking fun!

To secure a free Chalk Walk t-shirt, participants must register online before the early bird deadline of April 28th at www.jasperarts.org/chalkwalk. For those who miss the deadline, t-shirts will be available for purchase at the Chalk Walk for $8.

The annual event is made possible with support from local businesses and individuals, including Papa John’s Pizza of Jasper and the Greater Jasper Downtown Business Association.

For more information about the Chalk Walk Arts Festival and vendor forms, visit the Chalk Walk page on the Jasper Community Arts website.