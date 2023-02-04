Ardella “Delli” R. Keusch, age 81, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 4:34 p.m. on , 2023, at home surrounded by family.

Delli was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on , 1941, to Fred and Estelle “Fern” (Shuler) Bonifer. She married Ronald Keusch on , 1964, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

She was a 1959 graduate of Ireland High School.

She was a telegraph operator for Western Union and then a homemaker.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, Jasper German Club, St. Ann’s Society, Ireland Sportsman Club, Huntingburg Country Club, and later the Jasper Country Club. She and her husband, Ronald, were recipients of the German Heritage Award.

Delli was very athletic and was an avid golfer, bowler, and softball player. She was a member of the Women’s Bowling League and held the position of secretary. She enjoyed playing cards, and played at the Habig Center and with many groups of friends. She and her husband loved to dance and won many dancing awards for their Polka Dancing. Aside from dancing, she loved listening to old country music. Delli also loved spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are her husband, Ronald Keusch, Ireland, IN, four children, Gwen (Fred) Sermersheim, Jasper, IN, Julie Keusch, Jasper, IN, Tim (Gaynecia) Keusch, Ireland, IN, Karen (Todd) Fromme, Ireland, IN, 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three sisters, Marian Shaughnessy, Boston, MA, Jane Wahl, Richland City, IN, Jeanne Burke, Newburgh, IN, one brother, Dave (Oli) Bonifer, Jasper, IN, and one sister-in-law, Mary Hohl, Santa Claus, IN.

The family would like to express gratitude to Heart-to-Heart Hospice, especially Ashley and Alyssa, her devoted caregivers Marilyn and Crystal and Gina, and St. Mary Catholic Church and Fr. Ackerman.

Preceding her in death are one brother, Ray Bonifer, and two brothers-in-law, Marshall Wahl and Bob Burke.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ardella “Delli” R. Keusch will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2023, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on , 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church on . St. Mary Parish will pray a rosary at 1:30 p.m. on at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to the Jasper German Club Endowment. Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.