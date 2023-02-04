Two local nonprofits received donations from Holiday Liquor and Wooden Keg Liquors Rare Bourbon Charity Raffle that was held in December.

The raffle ran from December 10 to December 22 and raised $10,160. Proceeds were split between Crisis Connection, a local nonprofit that serves survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, and the Dubois County Humane Society.

This was the fourth Bourbon Charity Raffle the business has hosted. Winners won the right to buy one of 30 bottles ranging in price from $54.99 to $249.99. The raffle included bottles from several distilleries.