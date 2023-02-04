The Vincennes University Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council in partnership with the VU Innovative Teaching Summit Team is hosting a special event for K-12 educators at 2 p.m (ET) on Tuesday, February 7, that will provide valuable insight and strategies for creating inclusive and accessible learning environments.

The presentation is being held at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center featuring Jennifer Pusateri, an expert on Universal Design Learning (UDL) and author of “Transform Your Teaching with Universal Design for Learning: Six Steps to Jumpstart Your Practice.” Passionate about fostering accessible and inclusive learning environments, Pusateri will present with a focus on K-12 settings and other learning environments.

All K-12 educators, education consultants, and anyone in an instructional role will benefit from these inclusive principles and are invited to attend.

Local K-12 partners, including the Vincennes Community School Corporation, have contributed to this event.

The Red Skelton Performing Arts Center is located at 20 W. Red Skelton Blvd. on the Vincennes Campus. For questions or additional information, contact Jessie Davis at jldavis@vinu.edu or 812-888-6816.