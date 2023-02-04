Officers with the Jasper Police Department made a drug arrest Friday afternoon following a traffic stop.

At around 2:45 pm, officers stopped a 2000 maroon Saturn LS2 at the corner of 13th and Dewey Streets. Officers identified the front seat passenger of the vehicle as 43-year-old Mindy Jo Carroll, who had a warrant for her arrest out of Vanderburgh County. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located several illegal drugs, syringes and paraphernalia.

Carroll was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession or use of a legend drug or precursor – all level 6 felonies-and possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors.

Carroll was booked into the Dubois County Security Center where she was served the warrant from Vanderburgh County.