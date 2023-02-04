Officers with the Jasper Police Department arrested a man Saturday morning for operating while intoxicated.

At around 3:30 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop after witnessing a 2017 Mazda speeding, driving left of center and failing to stop at a stop sign on Newton Street. While on the traffic stop, officers noticed an odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle and conducted a field sobriety test on 35-year-old Wiliam Joseph Patton. Patton failed the test.

Officers transported Patton to the Jasper Police Department where he submitted to a certified breath test and tested for a BAC of .185. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Dubois County Security Center. He was booked in on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated endangerment and operating while intoxicated with a BAC over .15.