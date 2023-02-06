Dennis E. “Boom” Kreilein, age 91, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023.
Denny was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 7, 1932, to Bernard and Clarissa (Steffen) Kreilein. He married Virlee “Perk” Verkamp on June 28, 1956, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntingburg.
He was a 1950 Jasper High School graduate then went on to serve in the Army during the Korean War. He retired from Kimball.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he was Eucharistic minister, V.F.W. Post #673, American Legion Post #147, and the Jasper Knights of Columbus.
Denny enjoyed everything outdoors: working in his yard, gardening, playing golf, hunting, and fishing at his beloved Beaver Lake cabin. He loved playing cards with his children and grandchildren. Visits from his great-grandchildren always brought a smile to his face.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Virlee Kreilein, Jasper, two daughters; Ann (Larry) Rasche, Jasper, and Susan (Phil) Ripke, Newburgh, four sons; Bernard (Brenda) Kreilein, Jasper, Tom (Rene) Kreilein, Fairfield Township, OH, David (Wanda) Kreilein, Jasper, and Bob (Stacy) Kreilein, Tell City, 15 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, one sister; Florence “Topsie” (Delbert) Angerer, Jasper, and one brother Kenny (Marge) Kreilein, Celestine.
He is preceded in death by five sisters; Sally Gunselman Rees, Alberta “Bursie” Kreilein, Lou Luker Schitter, Joan Kreilein, and Annie Messier.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Dennis E. “Boom” Kreilein will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, in St. Joseph Catholic Church with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum. The V.F.W. Post# 673 will conduct military graveside rites.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Funeral Home. A rosary will be held at 1:30 p.m. prior to the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church and Sisters of St. Benedict.
