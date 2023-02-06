Dennis E. “Boom” Kreilein, age 91, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family at 4:30 p.m. on , 2023.

Denny was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1932, to Bernard and Clarissa (Steffen) Kreilein. He married Virlee “Perk” Verkamp on , 1956, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntingburg.

He was a 1950 Jasper High School graduate then went on to serve in the Army during the Korean War. He retired from Kimball.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he was Eucharistic minister, V.F.W. Post #673, American Legion Post #147, and the Jasper Knights of Columbus.

Denny enjoyed everything outdoors: working in his yard, gardening, playing golf, hunting, and fishing at his beloved Beaver Lake cabin. He loved playing cards with his children and grandchildren. Visits from his great-grandchildren always brought a smile to his face.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Virlee Kreilein, Jasper, two daughters; Ann (Larry) Rasche, Jasper, and Susan (Phil) Ripke, Newburgh, four sons; Bernard (Brenda) Kreilein, Jasper, Tom (Rene) Kreilein, Fairfield Township, OH, David (Wanda) Kreilein, Jasper, and Bob (Stacy) Kreilein, Tell City, 15 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, one sister; Florence “Topsie” (Delbert) Angerer, Jasper, and one brother Kenny (Marge) Kreilein, Celestine.

He is preceded in death by five sisters; Sally Gunselman Rees, Alberta “Bursie” Kreilein, Lou Luker Schitter, Joan Kreilein, and Annie Messier.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dennis E. “Boom” Kreilein will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2023, in St. Joseph Catholic Church with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum. The V.F.W. Post# 673 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on , at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Funeral Home. A rosary will be held at 1:30 p.m. prior to the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church and Sisters of St. Benedict.

