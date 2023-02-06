Jasper woman arrested on OWI charges Sunday morning.

The Jasper police officers were dispatched to the Schnitzelbank restaurant and catering parking lot, for a suspicious vehicle at around 2:15 am Sunday morning. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the female driver 34-year-old Rainbo Lynn Emmons and after an investigation, it was determined that Emmons showed signs of intoxication. Emmons tested .211 bac. she was booked and lodged in the Dubois county security center on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, first offense (class b misdemeanor), operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated endangerment (class a misdemeanor), operating a motor vehicle with a bac .15 or higher (class a misdemeanor).