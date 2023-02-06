The Astra Theatre is setting up the big top as Disinger Jewelers of Jasper sponsors the screening of The Greatest Showman

P.T. Barnum stated that “the noblest art is that of making others happy,” and what could make someone happier than seeing The Greatest Showman at the historic Astra Theatre? The 2017 biographical musical drama film will be playing on Friday, March 3. So, round up your own troupe and get your tickets for the

screening of this highly entertaining movie.

Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com. General admission tickets on the main floor and balcony are $5.00. The doors will open at 6:30 pm EST, with the featured film scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm. The movie is rated PG and has a runtime of 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Disinger Jewelers of Jasper is sponsoring this movie featuring Hugh Jackman as the creatively ambitious P.T. Barnum in his quest for gaining cheers and respectability. Barnum is remembered as the man with the gift to blur the line between reality and fiction. However, there is no questioning the reality that this movie is best viewed in a historic theatre such as the Astra!

In addition to enjoying the screening of The Greatest Showman, make plans to attend other events from the scheduled 2023 Next Act, Inc. shows. These shows include musicians Tyler Hood and Jonathan Peyton on Saturday, February 4, comedian Tommy Ryman on Saturday, March 11, musician Selwyn Birchwood on Saturday, April 8 and more. All tickets can be purchased at www.AstraTheater.com.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks and drinks that are available for purchase during the events.