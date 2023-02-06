What started as a traffic stop early yesterday morning ended in a shootout that sent two officers to the hospital, and left the suspect dead. The Indiana State Police say it happened near the tiny town of Mitchell, in Lawrence County about 3:15 yesterday morning. One Mitchell officer and a Lawrence County deputy stopped the suspect, 29-year-old Anthony Richmond, and the police K9 found drugs. That’s when police say Richmond ran, then pulled out a gun and opened fire. The officers returned fire and killed Richmond. The deputy was hit twice, the officer was hit once. Both were rushed to the hospital in Bloomington in stable but serious condition.