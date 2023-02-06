It is no secret that state government impacts the daily lives of Hoosiers throughout Indiana.

While a lot of decisions are made by the Indiana General Assembly, many are made by the executive branch boards and commissions.

Legislators can currently serve as non-voting members on some of these boards, acting as a liaison between the legislature and board. This gives lawmakers little ability to have input on decisions made by the board. State Senator Mark Messmer gives comments:

Outro: Updates on this resolution, and other legislation this year, can be found on iga.in.gov.

As always, feel free to contact my office directly with your questions and concerns by email at Senator.Messmer@iga.in.gov or by phone at 800-382-9467.