Every 98 seconds an American is sexually assaulted and every 8 minutes the victim is a child. Of the child sex abuse cases that get reported 93% of juvenile victims knew the perpetrator. The Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office and SWICACC are pairing up to offer an event to help adults learn about child sex abuse and how to keep children safe.

Protecting Your Children: Advice From Child Molesters will be presented in the upstairs training room of the Center on 5th from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7th. Discussions will cover the extent of the problem, common tactics used by offenders, how to talk to children about abuse, practical safety rules, and how to respond to a disclosure of abuse.

All adults are welcome to attend, but due to the nature of the materials used, children and teens will not be admitted. To register call SWICACC at 812-559-0490 or follow the link provided below.

http://swicacc.com/events/2023/2/7/protecting-your-children-advice-form-child-molesters