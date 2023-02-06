The mission of Rotary International is to provide services to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. Dubois County’s active local chapter includes dynamic and diverse professionals who are making a lasting difference in our community. They recently announced the opening of their grant cycle for nonprofit community organizations in Dubois County.

After the application deadline on March 24th, the club’s grants committee will review the applications and they plan to announce the awards in May. Funds will release in August 2023. Projects costing up to $9,000 will be considered as long as they match one of the Rotary’s seven areas of focus: Promoting Peace, Fighting Disease, Providing Clean Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Saving Mothers and Children, Supporting Education, Growing Local Economies, or Protecting the Environment.

The Rotary Club of Dubois County partnered with three nonprofit organizations last year and granted a total of $9,945 in 2022. Recipients included SWICACC for assistance with a security and safety project, Pine Ridge Elementary School’s assistance with educational needs and equipment, and Crisis Connection’s receipt of funding for educational materials.

Interested nonprofits can access the 2023 application at www.duboiscountyrotary.com or on the club’s Facebook page.