Monday with The Mayor, with Mayor Steve Schwinghamer – 18 WJTS

Joyce Murrell speaks with Huntingburg Mayor Steve Schwinghamer to discuss upcoming events in Huntingburg.

For more information on all-things Huntingburg, please visit: https://www.huntingburg-in.gov

