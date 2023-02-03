Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to see what types of treasures await you on National Unclaimed Property Day.

“Protecting Hoosiers’ liberty is my office’s top priority,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Returning unclaimed property to the rightful owners is just one way we carry out this larger mission. Who knows — you might find $5 or $1,000, but it’s worth a look.”

Indiana is the only state where the attorney general oversees the unclaimed property.

Here are the types of property that might go unclaimed:

Individuals and/or businesses have 25 years in which to claim money once it is reported to the Unclaimed Property Division. All you must do is supply proof of rightful ownership.

Money isn’t the only thing waiting for you in the Unclaimed Property Division. There are some tangible items received from dormant safe deposit boxes. After three years, the division typically liquidates those items through such means as eBay auctions.