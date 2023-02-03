Silvera “Vera” L. Renner, age 95, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:30 a.m. on , 2023, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Vera was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1927, to Simon and Marie (Blessinger) Ackerman. She married, Donald E. Renner on , 1954, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

She graduated from Ireland High School in 1945. In 1952, she went on and received her Bachelor’s Degree from Nazareth School of Nursing in Louisville, Kentucky.

She worked at Jasper Office Furniture then retired from Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center as a Registered Nurse after 20 years.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, the Ladies Sodality, St. Vincent DePaul Society, the German Club, and the Dubois County Museum. She sang in the church choir during funerals and was a Lector and Eucharistic Minister for many years. She was the recipient of the Brute Award and Sister Nancy Boyle Award.

Vera enjoyed quilting, genealogy, traveling, and music.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Donnie Renner, Jasper, three daughters; Ann (Scott) O’Connor, Fishers, IN, Mary (Randy) Voegerl, Jasper, IN, Joan (Jerrod) Carter, Zionsville, IN, two sons; Father Frank Renner, Petersburg, IN, Charlie Renner, Jasper, IN, one daughter-in-law; Vienna Renner, Jasper, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, two sisters; Camilla Moeller, Evansville, and Cleo Brown, Henderson, KY, and sister-in-law; Phyllis Ackerman, Jasper.

She is preceded in death by one son; Tom Renner, one brother; Raphael Ackerman, two sisters; Irene Werne and Marge Edwards, and four brothers-in-law; Fred Brown, Ernie Werne, Wilbur Edwards, and Jerome Moeller.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Silvera “Vera” L. Renner will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2023, in Precious Blood Catholic Church with burial to follow in Fairview cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on , 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The Ladies Sodality will pray a rosary at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A second visitation will be held one hour before services at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on , .

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church, Holy Trinity Catholic School, Lange Fuhs Cancer Center, or Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

