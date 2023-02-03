He was born on May 5, 1958, to Elmer “Andy” Laswell and Glenda (Norman) Laswell in Huntingburg, IN.
Glenn enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing. He also loves riding dirt bikes and his motorcycles. He was a member of Bethel Christian Church.
He is preceded in death by 2 infant nephews and 1 infant niece.
Glenn is survived by his parents, his 3 daughters; Tammy Schwartz, Amy (Joel) Schwartz, and Michelle Laswell, and 7 granddaughters; Elisha, Jadyn, Aubrey, Peyton, Natalie, Arianna, and Harper, and his sister Rhonda (Ronnie) Eaton
The funeral service will be on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11:00 am at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home.
Officiating the funeral service will be Minister Lester Kauffman will burial to follow at Mingus Tarr Cemetery in Eckerty, IN.
Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com
Denbo Funeral is honored to serve the family of Mr. Glenn Laswell.