Glenn William Laswell, age 64, of Eckerty, IN passed away peacefully at his home on , 2023.

He was born on , 1958, to Elmer “Andy” Laswell and Glenda (Norman) Laswell in Huntingburg, IN.

Glenn enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing. He also loves riding dirt bikes and his motorcycles. He was a member of Bethel Christian Church.

He is preceded in death by 2 infant nephews and 1 infant niece.

Glenn is survived by his parents, his 3 daughters; Tammy Schwartz, Amy (Joel) Schwartz, and Michelle Laswell, and 7 granddaughters; Elisha, Jadyn, Aubrey, Peyton, Natalie, Arianna, and Harper, and his sister Rhonda (Ronnie) Eaton

The funeral service will be on , 2023, at 11:00 am at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be on , 2023, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home.

Officiating the funeral service will be Minister Lester Kauffman will burial to follow at Mingus Tarr Cemetery in Eckerty, IN.

