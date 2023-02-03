Clarence F. Nordhoff, age 88, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 12:05 a.m. on , 2023, at home surrounded by family.

Clarence was born in Celestine, Indiana, on , 1934, to Frank G. and Philomena M. (Hasenour) Nordhoff. He married Verena H. Jochem on , 1958, in St. Henry Catholic Church.

He served three years in the National Guard and then went on to serve in the United States Army from 1955-1957 as a Platoon Sergeant where he trained recruits.

He was a lifelong farmer and truck driver. He retired from farming and stayed busy driving trucks for Nordhoff Trucking and Simple Transport.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #493 and St. Isadore Parish- St. Celestine Catholic Church.

Clarence enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his Border Collie and Weiner dogs.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Verena Nordhoff, Jasper, one daughter; Connie (Gary) Schepers, Celestine, two sons; Gary (Mary) Nordhoff, Celestine, and Randy Nordhoff, Holland, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, three sisters; Doris Klem, St Anthony, Verenita (Alvin) Klem, St. Anthony, Marilyn (Tom) Fleck, Huntingburg, two brothers; Robert (Janice) Nordhoff, Jasper and Herbert Nordhoff.

He is preceded in death by his daughter; Arlene Wittman, son; Alan “Butch” Nordhoff two brothers; Jerome and Norbert Nordhoff, two sisters; Rosemary Nordhoff who died in infancy, and Rosetta Nordhoff.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Clarence F. Nordhoff will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2023, in St. Isadore Parish-St. Celestine Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The American Legion Post #493 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on th.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isadore Parish and the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.