Clarence F. Nordhoff, age 88, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at home surrounded by family.
Clarence was born in Celestine, Indiana, on February 18, 1934, to Frank G. and Philomena M. (Hasenour) Nordhoff. He married Verena H. Jochem on January 25, 1958, in St. Henry Catholic Church.
He served three years in the National Guard and then went on to serve in the United States Army from 1955-1957 as a Platoon Sergeant where he trained recruits.
He was a lifelong farmer and truck driver. He retired from farming and stayed busy driving trucks for Nordhoff Trucking and Simple Transport.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #493 and St. Isadore Parish- St. Celestine Catholic Church.
Clarence enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his Border Collie and Weiner dogs.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Verena Nordhoff, Jasper, one daughter; Connie (Gary) Schepers, Celestine, two sons; Gary (Mary) Nordhoff, Celestine, and Randy Nordhoff, Holland, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, three sisters; Doris Klem, St Anthony, Verenita (Alvin) Klem, St. Anthony, Marilyn (Tom) Fleck, Huntingburg, two brothers; Robert (Janice) Nordhoff, Jasper and Herbert Nordhoff.
He is preceded in death by his daughter; Arlene Wittman, son; Alan “Butch” Nordhoff two brothers; Jerome and Norbert Nordhoff, two sisters; Rosemary Nordhoff who died in infancy, and Rosetta Nordhoff.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Clarence F. Nordhoff will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, in St. Isadore Parish-St. Celestine Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The American Legion Post #493 will conduct military graveside rites.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Monday, February 6th.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isadore Parish and the American Heart Association.
Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.