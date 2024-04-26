Karen Sue Parnell, 62, of Jasper, died on April 24, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

She was born June 18, 1961, to Ray and Shirley (Lawrence) Schaefer; and married Christopher Parnell on August 26, 2017. Karen was a cook at the Beehive Huntingburg and Jasper Schools. She enjoyed crafting, baking, and listening to music. She was preceded in death by her father; and granddaughter, Olivia Montgomery.

She is survived by her husband, Christopher Parnell of Jasper; children, Janna (Brannon) Boger of Petersburg, Nicholas (Katie) Montgomery of Newburg and Jacob Montgomery of Huntingburg; mother, Shirley Schaefer; siblings, James Nugent of Tell City, Lloyd (Tracy) Nugent of Cannelton, Kevin (Carole) Nugent of Princeton, Minnesota and Kathy Hughes of Huntingburg; seven grandchildren, Anika, Braddac, Jessica, Harmony, Ava, Benjamin, Steven and one on the way.

Funeral services for Karen Sue Parnell will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., Sunday, April 28, 2024, at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Cup Creek Cemetery near Velpen. Pastor Rick Ballard will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 p.m., on Sunday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolence may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com