On Friday at 3:37 AM the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to Sunoco Gas Station in reference to a female subject stumbling into her vehicle.

The Jasper Police Department located the vehicle and conducted a routine traffic stop. After speaking with the subject, who was later identified as 18-year-old Breanna Britton of Eckerty, it was determined that Britton demonstrated signs of intoxication.

Britton was transported to Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center reference a chemical test where she tested .122 on a certified chemical test.

Britton was charged with Operating While Intoxicated and Minor Consumption of Alcohol and lodged into the Dubois County Security Center

