On Friday at 3:37 am the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to Sunoco Gas Station about a female subject stumbling into her vehicle.

The Jasper Police Department located the vehicle and conducted a routine traffic stop reference traffic violations. While conducting an operating while intoxicated investigation 3 other passengers were in the vehicle.

19-year-old Avery Atkins of Winslow was identified as a passenger in the vehicle.

Atkins was currently in violation of a protection order with another party in the vehicle.

Avery was charged with Invasion of Privacy and Minor Consumption of Alcohol.