The Astra Theatre is incredibly excited to bring singer/songwriter Tommy Prine to The Astra on Saturday, May 11. Prine was named one of 2023’s Breakthrough Artists to Watch, and now southern Indiana can watch him in person at our very own historic theatre as he takes to the Jim & Pat Thyen Performance Stage!

Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com. Reserved seating tickets are $20 for the balcony, $25 for the main floor, and $30 for the front rows of the main floor.

Doors open at 6:30 pm with Stripmall Ballads opening the music at 7:30 pm and Prine taking to the stage at 8:30 pm.

Tommy Prine is the son of the late great John Prine, and he was hesitant in the past to enter into the music world himself. Prine worried about standing in the shadow of his dad, but he has now found his way to “walk next to it.” His debut album This Far South was released in 2023, and his music career is being met with great acclaim.

Prine is currently crisscrossing the country headlining shows and playing festivals. In 2023, Prine opened for Tyler Childers on the “Send in the Hounds Tour” and made his Grand Ole Opry debut.

The night of music will be kicked off when Stripmall Ballads introduces some outsider folk music to the crowd in a captivating performance loaded with undeniable energy. Winner of 2021 Wammie Award for Best Folk Album, Philips Saylor Wisor’s music is identifiable by the mountain banjo and his unique guitar style that combines Piedmont Blues, Bluegrass, and Psychedelic Country influences. His music has been described as “a modern sound with hints of the greats.”

In addition to sharing the evening with Tommy Prine, the Next Act, Inc. invites you to join them at The Astra for future 2024 events. These events include singer-songwriter Ward Davis on Saturday, June 22, Christian rock band Disciple on Sunday, July 14, and many more. All events have tickets available at AstraTheater.com with more to come.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks, local craft, and domestic beer, and wine that are available for purchase.