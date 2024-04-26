Ralph George Bettag, 86, of Mariah Hill passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery surrounded by family.

Ralph was born in Mariah Hill on June 24, 1937, to the late Paul and Verena (Daunhauer) Bettag.

Ralph served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a heavy equipment operator and mechanic turned entrepreneur. In 1966. He started Bettag’s Marathon in Mariah Hill. Later, the company was renamed Bettag Corporation, from where he retired in 2004. He was a member of the St. Meinrad K of C, Mariah Hill Conservation Club, Ferdinand Legion Post 124, Mariah Hill Y.M.I.

Ralph’s hobbies were working on his farm, visiting with family and friends, and going to his children’s and later grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s ball games and recitals. His ever-encouraging smiles and hugs were priceless.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John, and 1 granddaughter and 1 step-grandson.

Ralph is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Kathleen Bettag (Boehman). Also surviving are his children: Cindy Bettag-Smith and her husband, Brent Smith of Mariah Hill; Jeff Bettag and his wife Jan, of Ferdinand; Sherry Trent and her husband Doug, of Crestwood KY; Valarie Stockdale and her husband, John, of Brentwood, TN; and Sandy Gogel and her husband Dean, of Georgetown, KY. Ralph is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Amanda Little (Nate), Seth Johannemann (Kari), Alex Bettag (Jodi), Gina Yound (Jarret), Shelby Holzbog (Kyle), Bryce Bettag, Shayna Ulery (Kevin), Jayme Burch (Tiery), Justin Stockdale (Hannah), Kristen Foreman (Luke), Heather McGregor (Ryan) and Emil Gogel; 14 great-grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 2 great step-grandchildren. Additionally, surviving are his siblings, Peg Hawhee of Cannelton, Rosie Konerding of Chriney, Paulette Bretz (Charlie) of Newburgh, and Tom Bettag of Mariah Hill; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great-nephews.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on April 29, 2024, at 10:00 AM CDT. Visitation will be from 8-10 am CDT in Mary Help of Christians Church in Mariah Hill. Ferdinand Legion Post 124 Military Graveside services will be held in the cemetery. Visitation will be 2 hours preceding mass at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com

In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family asks for charitable donation in honor of Ralph Bettag to the Maria Hilf Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 194 Mariah Hill IN 47556